Barclays Analysts Give Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) a GBX 5,800 Price Target

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 5,800 ($70.66) target price by research analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 6.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on RIO. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,200 ($75.54) price target on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 5,310 ($64.69) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 4,600 ($56.04) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Citigroup cut Rio Tinto Group to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 6,200 ($75.54) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 5,823.85 ($70.95).

Rio Tinto Group Stock Performance

Rio Tinto Group stock traded up GBX 48 ($0.58) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 6,175 ($75.23). The stock had a trading volume of 852,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,842,227. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 5,587.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 5,092.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.52. The company has a market cap of £100.09 billion and a PE ratio of 696.95. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4,424.50 ($53.90) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 6,343 ($77.28).

Insider Buying and Selling at Rio Tinto Group

About Rio Tinto Group

In other Rio Tinto Group news, insider Jakob Stausholm sold 4,964 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,571 ($67.87), for a total value of £276,544.44 ($336,920.61).

(Get Rating)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

Featured Stories

