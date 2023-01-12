BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Hits New 52-Week High at $258.06

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $258.06 and last traded at $253.52, with a volume of 362 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $254.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BGNE. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of BeiGene from $200.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of BeiGene to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of BeiGene from $200.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of BeiGene in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $308.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BeiGene presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.00.

BeiGene Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $26.09 billion, a PE ratio of -11.91 and a beta of 0.78.

Insider Transactions at BeiGene

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BeiGene

In other news, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total value of $631,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO John Oyler sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.84, for a total value of $5,171,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total transaction of $631,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 36,236 shares of company stock worth $7,718,314 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGNE. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in BeiGene during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in BeiGene during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in BeiGene by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in BeiGene during the 3rd quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in BeiGene during the 3rd quarter valued at about $230,000. 51.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BeiGene Company Profile

BeiGene, Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing various medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

