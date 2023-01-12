Beldex (BDX) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $132.41 Million

Beldex (BDX) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. Over the last week, Beldex has traded up 4.8% against the US dollar. One Beldex coin can now be bought for about $0.0426 or 0.00000226 BTC on popular exchanges. Beldex has a market capitalization of $132.41 million and approximately $2.54 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Beldex alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,409.24 or 0.07484492 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.23 or 0.00080883 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00032399 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00064396 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000354 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009642 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001117 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00023588 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000249 BTC.

About Beldex

Beldex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,970,000,000 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com.

Beldex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of Beldex exchange and Beldex wallet.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beldex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beldex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.