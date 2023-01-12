Bend DAO (BEND) Price Up 19.8% Over Last Week

Bend DAO (BEND) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 12th. One Bend DAO token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bend DAO has traded up 19.8% against the U.S. dollar. Bend DAO has a total market cap of $52.73 million and approximately $323,965.83 worth of Bend DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Bend DAO Profile

Bend DAO was first traded on March 22nd, 2022. Bend DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Bend DAO is www.benddao.xyz. Bend DAO’s official Twitter account is @benddao.

Buying and Selling Bend DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “BendDAO is a decentralized peer-to-pool based NFT liquidity protocol. Depositors provide ETH liquidity to the lending pool to earn interest, while borrowers are able to borrow ETH through the lending pool using NFTs as collateral instantly.Bend protocol enables NFT assets to be pooled and converted into representing ERC721 boundNFTs to realize NFT loans.”

