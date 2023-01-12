Best of the Best (LON:BOTB) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Best of the Best PLC (LON:BOTB – Get Rating) was down 3.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 385.55 ($4.70) and last traded at GBX 392.50 ($4.78). Approximately 5,968 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 10,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 405 ($4.93).

Best of the Best Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £36.95 million and a PE ratio of 892.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 411.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 434.13.

About Best of the Best

(Get Rating)

Best of the Best PLC engages in the competition operations in the United Kingdom. The company operates weekly competitions to win luxury cars online, as well as through retail sites within airports and at shopping centers. It also operates competitions, which include prizes, such as motorbikes, luxury watches, technology, holidays, cash, and other items.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Best of the Best Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best of the Best and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.