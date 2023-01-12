Bitcoin Cash (BCH) One Day Volume Tops $329.49 Million

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 13.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 12th. In the last week, Bitcoin Cash has traded 20.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $2.35 billion and $329.49 million worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be bought for about $122.13 or 0.00648612 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18,829.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.99 or 0.00223027 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00041463 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000609 BTC.
Bitcoin Cash Profile
Bitcoin Cash (CRYPTO:BCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 19,282,100 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org. The official website for Bitcoin Cash is www.bitcoincash.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Bitcoin Cash Coin Trading
Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Cash using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase.
