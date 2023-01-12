Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Price Hits $0.11

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 12.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000594 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market capitalization of $20.87 million and approximately $91,772.81 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitcoin Diamond alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.18 or 0.00107157 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.48 or 0.00199039 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00063682 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005374 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00032641 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 38.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000360 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Profile

BCD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is www.bitcoindiamond.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.