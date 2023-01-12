Bitcoin Diamond Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $72,348.00 (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 11th. Bitcoin Diamond has a market capitalization of $20.82 million and approximately $72,348.00 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded up 9.6% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000613 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.94 or 0.00109431 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.11 or 0.00203681 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.63 or 0.00063846 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00005698 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00034149 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 37.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000377 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Profile

BCD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is www.bitcoindiamond.org.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

