Bitcoin Latinum (LTNM) Trading Up 1% This Week

Bitcoin Latinum (LTNM) traded 44.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Latinum has traded 1% higher against the dollar. Bitcoin Latinum has a total market capitalization of $76.81 million and approximately $37.59 worth of Bitcoin Latinum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Latinum token can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000838 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003224 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000297 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000368 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.47 or 0.00453707 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,821.07 or 0.32025072 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $178.85 or 0.00983968 BTC.

Bitcoin Latinum Profile

Bitcoin Latinum launched on September 15th, 2020. Bitcoin Latinum’s total supply is 20,958,883 tokens. The official website for Bitcoin Latinum is www.bitcoinlatinum.com. Bitcoin Latinum’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinlatinum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Latinum’s official message board is medium.com/bitcoinlatinum.

Bitcoin Latinum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Latinum is an insured asset-backed cryptocurrency. Latinum plans to bring better digital transactions to high-growth markets such as Media, Gaming, Telecommunication, and Cloud Computing.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Latinum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Latinum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Latinum using one of the exchanges listed above.

