Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Market Capitalization Hits $2.16 Million

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. Bitcoin Private has a market capitalization of $2.16 million and approximately $2.54 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be purchased for $0.45 or 0.00002400 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded 21.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.02 or 0.00238879 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.27 or 0.00081019 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00048870 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002009 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001157 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000220 BTC.

About Bitcoin Private

BTCP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars.

