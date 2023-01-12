Bitcoiva (BCA) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $189.25 Million

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. One Bitcoiva coin can currently be bought for $11.79 or 0.00065115 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoiva has traded 15.8% higher against the dollar. Bitcoiva has a total market cap of $189.25 million and $261,413.76 worth of Bitcoiva was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18,115.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.84 or 0.00672672 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.95 or 0.00231622 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00042207 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004813 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001086 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BCA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 10th, 2020. Bitcoiva’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,045,770 coins. Bitcoiva’s official Twitter account is @bitcoiva and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoiva’s official website is bitcoiva.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoiva (BCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Bitcoiva has a current supply of 21,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoiva is 11.60937581 USD and is up 5.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $277,064.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bitcoiva.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoiva directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoiva should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoiva using one of the exchanges listed above.

