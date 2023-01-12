Bitsubishi Price Tops $85.34 (BITSU)

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 12th. One Bitsubishi token can now be purchased for $85.34 or 0.00435375 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Bitsubishi has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar. Bitsubishi has a total market capitalization of $27.02 billion and approximately $71.21 worth of Bitsubishi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About Bitsubishi

Bitsubishi’s launch date was April 26th, 2022. Bitsubishi’s total supply is 333,333,333 tokens and its circulating supply is 316,666,666 tokens. Bitsubishi’s official Twitter account is @bitsubishi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitsubishi’s official message board is bitsubishi-coin.gitbook.io/bitsubishi. The official website for Bitsubishi is bitsubishi.net.

Bitsubishi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitsubishi (BITSU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Bitsubishi has a current supply of 333,333,333 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Bitsubishi is 85.34032751 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bitsubishi.net/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitsubishi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitsubishi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitsubishi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

