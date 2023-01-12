Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) CFO William A. Heyburn Sells 4,306 Shares

Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Rating) CFO William A. Heyburn sold 4,306 shares of Blade Air Mobility stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.47, for a total transaction of $14,941.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,449,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,028,973.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Blade Air Mobility Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of BLDE stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.55. 4,432 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 381,156. Blade Air Mobility, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.02 and a 12 month high of $9.90. The company has a market cap of $254.37 million, a P/E ratio of -19.72 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.63.

Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. Blade Air Mobility had a negative net margin of 8.43% and a negative return on equity of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $45.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.37 million. Equities analysts predict that Blade Air Mobility, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Blade Air Mobility from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Blade Air Mobility from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,927,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,435,000 after buying an additional 50,669 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blade Air Mobility in the 2nd quarter worth about $21,977,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,808,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,320,000 after purchasing an additional 50,255 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blade Air Mobility in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,127,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 476.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 463,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 382,965 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States. It provides its services through charter and by-the-seat flights using helicopters, jets, turboprops, and amphibious seaplanes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

