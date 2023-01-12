Boltwood Capital Management Has $18.11 Million Stock Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Boltwood Capital Management lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 562,347 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,590 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises approximately 7.4% of Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $18,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHF. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 581.0% during the second quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $47,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $34.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,321,083. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.43. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $27.40 and a 52 week high of $39.60.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

