Boltwood Capital Management Sells 14,746 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Boltwood Capital Management lessened its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 219,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,746 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Boltwood Capital Management owned about 0.06% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $5,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHE. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 16.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,110,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,547,000 after buying an additional 3,330,534 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,033,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,488,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,030 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,127.2% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 893,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,015,000 after purchasing an additional 820,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,119,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,685,000 after purchasing an additional 756,451 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHE traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $25.42. 47,368 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,210,608. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $21.36 and a 52 week high of $30.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.09.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.