Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL) CEO Thomas F. Shannon Sells 116,454 Shares

Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL – Get Rating) CEO Thomas F. Shannon sold 116,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.82, for a total value of $1,609,394.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,273,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,417,600.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Bowlero Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:BOWL traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.70. The stock had a trading volume of 839,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,707. Bowlero Corp. has a 12 month low of $6.96 and a 12 month high of $15.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -24.04 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.42 and its 200 day moving average is $12.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. MKM Partners upped their price target on Bowlero from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Bowlero in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Bowlero from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Bowlero Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Bowlero in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,548,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bowlero in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bowlero in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,168,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Bowlero in the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bowlero in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,555,000. Institutional investors own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. As of July 3, 2022, it operated approximately 317 centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

