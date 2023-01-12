BQE Water (CVE:BQE) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Shares of BQE Water Inc. (CVE:BQE – Get Rating) traded down 3.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$29.00 and last traded at C$29.00. 200 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 200 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$30.00.

The firm has a market cap of C$36.22 million and a P/E ratio of 14.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$28.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$28.47.

BQE Water (CVE:BQE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 23rd. The company reported C$0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$3.50 million for the quarter.

In related news, insider Richard Hubbard purchased 2,000 shares of BQE Water stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$30.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$60,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 240,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,217,370. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 2,400 shares of company stock worth $71,500.

BQE Water Inc, a water treatment company, provides wastewater management and treatment services to the mining and metallurgical industry in Canada, the United States, Latin America, China, and internationally. It offers water treatment solutions for mine drainage, run-off, waste rock seepage, tailings water, groundwater, and lime plant influent and/or effluent streams for treating metals, sulphate, selenium, nitrate, ammonia, and cyanide in the mining sector; smelting and refining services for treating metals and sulphate; and hydrometallurgy services for the treatment of metals, cyanide, and acids.

