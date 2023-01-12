Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Shares Acquired by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,242 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.08% of Brighthouse Financial worth $2,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 47,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 52,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

BHF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Brighthouse Financial to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet downgraded Brighthouse Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brighthouse Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.89.

NASDAQ:BHF traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $53.89. The stock had a trading volume of 3,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,386. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.87 and its 200 day moving average is $48.85. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.38 and a fifty-two week high of $62.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.82). Brighthouse Financial had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

