Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY Has $50.84 Million Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 215,934 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Netflix were worth $50,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Netflix by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 8,491 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in Netflix by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 14,104 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459 shares in the last quarter. Vance Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Netflix by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vance Wealth Inc. now owns 1,453 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 66.0% during the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,971 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. bought a new stake in Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $293,000. 77.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Netflix from $201.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Societe Generale upped their target price on Netflix from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Netflix from $215.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $270.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Netflix from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $317.82.

NFLX traded down $1.83 during trading on Thursday, reaching $325.43. The stock had a trading volume of 92,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,972,052. The stock has a market cap of $144.82 billion, a PE ratio of 29.32, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $162.71 and a one year high of $544.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $296.21 and a 200-day moving average of $252.42.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 27.64% and a net margin of 16.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

