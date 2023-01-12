Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY Sells 13,684 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY decreased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 54,912 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 13,684 shares during the quarter. Chipotle Mexican Grill comprises approximately 2.1% of Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $82,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CMG. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 29 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. First PREMIER Bank grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 33 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 40 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

CMG stock traded up $9.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1,488.34. 2,002 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,087. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,471.01 and its 200 day moving average is $1,508.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,196.28 and a twelve month high of $1,754.56. The firm has a market cap of $41.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The restaurant operator reported $9.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.11 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 9.61%. As a group, analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 33.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays cut their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,510.00 to $1,450.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,819.96.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,100 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

