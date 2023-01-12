Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Acquired by Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment House LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.1% during the third quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 64,765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares during the last quarter. AR Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. AR Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,281,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 12,943 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 4,511 shares during the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.0% in the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 170,821 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BMY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Berenberg Bank lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Up 0.4 %

In other news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 45,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total transaction of $3,621,380.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,079 shares in the company, valued at $4,502,391.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 45,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total transaction of $3,621,380.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,079 shares in the company, valued at $4,502,391.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $1,307,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,753,481.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $71.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $152.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.44. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $61.19 and a 52-week high of $81.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.99.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $11.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.18 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 50.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 74.27%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

(Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

Featured Articles

