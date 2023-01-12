Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) is Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s 2nd Largest Position

Harbor Advisory Corp MA boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 263,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners comprises about 4.4% of Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Harbor Advisory Corp MA owned 0.06% of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners worth $9,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 29,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,980,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. 57.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSE BIP opened at $34.07 on Thursday. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $30.03 and a 52 week high of $46.01. The company has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.04 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.28.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Dividend Announcement

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners ( NYSE:BIP Get Rating ) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.55). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 2.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 553.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BIP. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. National Bankshares lowered Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 4th. TD Securities began coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.20.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 61,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 5,300 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.3 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 360,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

