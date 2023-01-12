BTS Chain (BTSC) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $95.28 Million

BTS Chain (BTSC) traded up 11.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 12th. In the last seven days, BTS Chain has traded 32.1% lower against the US dollar. One BTS Chain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. BTS Chain has a market cap of $95.28 million and approximately $3,024.02 worth of BTS Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BTS Chain alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003292 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000291 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000361 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $80.36 or 0.00443831 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $194.31 or 0.01073191 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5,675.94 or 0.31348631 BTC.

About BTS Chain

BTS Chain’s genesis date was October 23rd, 2021. BTS Chain’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens. BTS Chain’s official Twitter account is @btschain_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BTS Chain is www.btschain.io.

Buying and Selling BTS Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “BTSc coin platform is professional entertainment blockchain platform, media content metaverse platform and content NFT's distribution optimization platform.The beginning of the BTSc platform was the ecosystem platform for the culture and arts industry for the overall art industry, including music, movies, and dramas. BTSc has established an entertainment ecosystem based on content inside Metaverse and has presented expanded services that can be implemented through Metaverse from concerts to personal broadcasts.The purpose of BTSc is to create a content culture and arts ecosystem where people can share various content cultures, experience cultural benefits, and share the mental and physical satisfaction by providing a new opportunity for young people who want to produce content or become artists and various opportunities for existing creators.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTS Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BTS Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BTS Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BTS Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BTS Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.