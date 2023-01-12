Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Shares Sold by Leuthold Group LLC

Leuthold Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 87.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,578 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 32,873 shares during the quarter. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in Bunge were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Bunge by 180.0% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bunge during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bunge in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bunge during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bunge alerts:

Bunge Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE BG opened at $98.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.63. Bunge Limited has a 1 year low of $80.41 and a 1 year high of $128.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.68. The firm has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.72.

Bunge Announces Dividend

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $1.01. Bunge had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 2.22%. The company had revenue of $16.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.72 EPS. Bunge’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bunge Limited will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bunge

In other news, insider Julio Garros sold 1,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.90, for a total value of $105,666.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,587,742. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BG shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Bunge in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Bunge from $138.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.25.

Bunge Profile

(Get Rating)

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.