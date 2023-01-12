C2X Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $40.76 Million (CTX)

C2X (CTX) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. In the last week, C2X has traded 45.8% higher against the dollar. One C2X token can currently be bought for $0.48 or 0.00002552 BTC on exchanges. C2X has a market capitalization of $40.76 million and approximately $110.06 worth of C2X was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

C2X Token Profile

C2X’s launch date was February 8th, 2022. C2X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,729,247 tokens. C2X’s official message board is c2x.medium.com. The official website for C2X is c2x.world. C2X’s official Twitter account is @c2x_world and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling C2X

According to CryptoCompare, “C2X will be developed as a blockchain-based gaming platform with the purpose of establishing an ecosystem of virtuous cycles where both users and creators, as participating parties, are privileged.C2X Governance will operate under a system where all C2X participants vote on active proposals.The official C2X ticker is “CTX” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as C2X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire C2X should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy C2X using one of the exchanges listed above.

