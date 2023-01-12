Calton & Associates Inc. Raises Holdings in Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT)

Calton & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Get Rating) by 33.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,444 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,333 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Franklin BSP Realty Trust were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 70.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FBRT opened at $13.68 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 1.44. Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.34 and a twelve month high of $16.20. The company has a current ratio of 58.30, a quick ratio of 58.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.355 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.38%. Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -41.89%.

Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages a portfolio of commercial real estate debt secured by properties located in the United States. The company also originates conduit loans; and invests in commercial real estate securities, as well as owns real estate acquired through foreclosure and deed in lieu of foreclosure, and purchased for investment.

