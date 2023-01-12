Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Shares Sold by Emfo LLC

Emfo LLC lessened its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,650 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Emfo LLC’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,877,427 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $738,246,000 after buying an additional 1,003,181 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 2,234.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 742,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,879,000 after purchasing an additional 710,400 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 8,571 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 124,407,484 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,703,436,000 after purchasing an additional 25,232,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkwood LLC raised its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 174,868 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 39,260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$88.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$92.00 to C$97.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$85.00 to C$87.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.38.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CNQ opened at $55.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.78. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1 year low of $44.45 and a 1 year high of $70.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.91, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.73.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.28. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 34.75% and a net margin of 24.55%. The business had revenue of $8.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $0.6237 dividend. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.43%.

Canadian Natural Resources Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

