Capital Advantage Inc. Boosts Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Capital Advantage Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,718 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 3.8% of Capital Advantage Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Capital Advantage Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $16,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,242,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,276,000 after purchasing an additional 602,148 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,046,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,964,000 after purchasing an additional 456,341 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 115.5% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 701,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,868,000 after acquiring an additional 375,996 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 17.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,284,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,892,000 after purchasing an additional 340,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,356,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,007,000 after acquiring an additional 292,698 shares during the period.

Shares of VOE stock opened at $141.95 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.87. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $119.81 and a fifty-two week high of $154.69.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

