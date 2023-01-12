Capital Advantage Inc. Has $1.76 Million Stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC)

Capital Advantage Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,790 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF comprises about 0.4% of Capital Advantage Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Capital Advantage Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF were worth $1,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IPAC. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 11.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 108,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,546,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 31,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 16,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000.

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Stock Performance

IPAC opened at $54.88 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a 1-year low of $46.71 and a 1-year high of $64.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.27.

