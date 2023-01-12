Capital Advantage Inc. Sells 1,135 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Capital Advantage Inc. lessened its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,726 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,135 shares during the quarter. Capital Advantage Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth $26,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 667.0% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 59.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Stock Performance

INTC opened at $29.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $56.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $15.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. Intel had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 11.67%. On average, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Lip Bu Tan purchased 48,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.98 per share, with a total value of $1,347,125.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,990. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Lip Bu Tan purchased 48,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,347,125.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,990. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 58,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,744 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Intel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $32.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.71.

About Intel

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

