Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c (LON:CGT) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $4,951.30

Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c (LON:CGT – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4,951.30 ($60.32) and traded as low as GBX 4,919.94 ($59.94). Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c shares last traded at GBX 4,940 ($60.19), with a volume of 34,452 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,260.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 4,952.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 4,990.69.

Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by CG Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United Kingdom. It invests in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio the fund primarily invests in government bonds.

