Capital Management Corp VA Sells 145,005 Shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Capital Management Corp VA decreased its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,850,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 145,005 shares during the quarter. Service Properties Trust comprises approximately 4.2% of Capital Management Corp VA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Capital Management Corp VA owned about 1.73% of Service Properties Trust worth $14,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SVC. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 118,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 6.6% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 34,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 2,155 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management increased its stake in Service Properties Trust by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 7,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 30.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Service Properties Trust alerts:

Service Properties Trust Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of SVC stock opened at $8.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 2.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96. Service Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $4.65 and a 12-month high of $9.72.

Service Properties Trust Company Profile

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SVC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Service Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.