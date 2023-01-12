CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBCO) Shares Down 0.2%

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBCO – Get Rating) shares were down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $24.95 and last traded at $24.95. Approximately 4,541 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 134% from the average daily volume of 1,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.00.
CareCloud Stock Up 0.4 %
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.97.
CareCloud Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.1823 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.78%.
CareCloud Company Profile
CareCloud, Inc, a healthcare information technology (IT) company, provides a suite of cloud-based solutions and related business services to healthcare providers and hospitals primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare IT and Practice Management. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform includes revenue cycle management, practice management, electronic health record, business intelligence, telehealth, and patient experience management solutions, as well as complementary software tools and business services for medical groups and health systems.
