CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBCO) Shares Down 0.2%

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBCO – Get Rating) shares were down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $24.95 and last traded at $24.95. Approximately 4,541 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 134% from the average daily volume of 1,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.00.

CareCloud Stock Up 0.4 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.97.

CareCloud Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.1823 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CareCloud

CareCloud Company Profile

In related news, CEO A Hadi Chaudhry sold 3,240 shares of CareCloud stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $85,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Stephen Andrew Snyder sold 1,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $31,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO A Hadi Chaudhry sold 3,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $85,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,556 shares of company stock worth $218,801.

CareCloud, Inc, a healthcare information technology (IT) company, provides a suite of cloud-based solutions and related business services to healthcare providers and hospitals primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare IT and Practice Management. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform includes revenue cycle management, practice management, electronic health record, business intelligence, telehealth, and patient experience management solutions, as well as complementary software tools and business services for medical groups and health systems.

