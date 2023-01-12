Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Shares Purchased by Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC

Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 95.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 268,723 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,350 shares during the period. Carnival Co. & comprises about 1.8% of Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $1,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CCL. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 25.7% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 151,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 31,005 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 80.3% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 310,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after buying an additional 138,388 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 611.7% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 202,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 173,712 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the third quarter valued at about $806,000. 49.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Carnival Co. & to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.68.

Shares of CCL traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.94. 651,280 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,828,691. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.06 and its 200-day moving average is $9.15. The company has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 2.14. Carnival Co. & plc has a fifty-two week low of $6.11 and a fifty-two week high of $23.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

