Cartesian Growth Co. (NASDAQ:GLBL) Director Purchases $696,008.37 in Stock

Cartesian Growth Co. (NASDAQ:GLBL – Get Rating) Director Peter Yu bought 73,187 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.51 per share, with a total value of $696,008.37. Following the purchase, the director now owns 309,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,938,837.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Peter Yu also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, January 9th, Peter Yu purchased 22,231 shares of Cartesian Growth stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.98 per share, for a total transaction of $199,634.38.
- On Thursday, January 5th, Peter Yu purchased 748 shares of Cartesian Growth stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,984.00.
Cartesian Growth Stock Down 5.3 %
Shares of GLBL traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.33. 305 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,275. Cartesian Growth Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.86 and a fifty-two week high of $28.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.05 and its 200-day moving average is $9.96.
Institutional Trading of Cartesian Growth
Cartesian Growth Company Profile
Cartesian Growth Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or engaging in any other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cartesian Growth (GLBL)
- Sorrento Therapeutics, Scilex: 2 Hot Pharma Stocks On the Move
- Is The Great Alibaba Recovery About To Begin?
- KB Home, Another Reason To Shed Home Building Stocks
- Is Wendy’s Stock Uptrend Set To Continue?
- Altria Group Stock, Is Time Running Out?
Receive News & Ratings for Cartesian Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cartesian Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.