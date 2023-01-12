Cartesian Growth Co. (NASDAQ:GLBL) Director Purchases $696,008.37 in Stock

Cartesian Growth Co. (NASDAQ:GLBL – Get Rating) Director Peter Yu bought 73,187 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.51 per share, with a total value of $696,008.37. Following the purchase, the director now owns 309,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,938,837.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Peter Yu also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cartesian Growth alerts:

On Monday, January 9th, Peter Yu purchased 22,231 shares of Cartesian Growth stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.98 per share, for a total transaction of $199,634.38.

On Thursday, January 5th, Peter Yu purchased 748 shares of Cartesian Growth stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,984.00.

Cartesian Growth Stock Down 5.3 %

Shares of GLBL traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.33. 305 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,275. Cartesian Growth Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.86 and a fifty-two week high of $28.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.05 and its 200-day moving average is $9.96.

Institutional Trading of Cartesian Growth

Cartesian Growth Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Cartesian Growth in the third quarter valued at approximately $497,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cartesian Growth by 16.5% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,922,888 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,965,000 after acquiring an additional 413,033 shares in the last quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in Cartesian Growth by 526.7% in the third quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP now owns 482,558 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,782,000 after acquiring an additional 405,558 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC raised its holdings in Cartesian Growth by 2.9% in the third quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 1,701,984 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $16,867,000 after acquiring an additional 48,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC raised its holdings in Cartesian Growth by 106.0% in the third quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 41,205 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 21,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Cartesian Growth Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or engaging in any other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cartesian Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cartesian Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.