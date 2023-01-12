Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CAT. Investment House LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 5,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Emfo LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1,743.7% during the 3rd quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 9,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 8,893 shares in the last quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 46,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 95,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,750,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of The West grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 18,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caterpillar Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $250.73 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.11. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.60 and a 1 year high of $251.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.76. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 41.76%. The company had revenue of $14.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.34 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.86%.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In related news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total transaction of $447,035.52. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,056,031.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total transaction of $447,035.52. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,056,031.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,139,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,915 shares of company stock valued at $13,452,445 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Tigress Financial cut their price target on Caterpillar from $282.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $224.00 to $242.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.63.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

