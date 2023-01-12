CEEK VR (CEEK) Market Capitalization Tops $73.18 Million

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. In the last week, CEEK VR has traded 21.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. CEEK VR has a total market capitalization of $73.18 million and approximately $8.60 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CEEK VR token can now be bought for approximately $0.0908 or 0.00000482 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CEEK VR alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00011632 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00033919 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00042245 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000924 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005299 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00017976 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.83 or 0.00237858 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003454 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000098 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK VR (CEEK) is a token. It launched on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.0879452 USD and is up 1.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 82 active market(s) with $7,715,441.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CEEK VR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CEEK VR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.