Celo Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $14.37 Million (CELO)

Celo (CELO) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. During the last week, Celo has traded 17% higher against the U.S. dollar. Celo has a total market cap of $279.04 million and approximately $14.37 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Celo coin can currently be purchased for $0.58 or 0.00003062 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Celo

Celo’s launch date was September 15th, 2017. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 483,246,415 coins. Celo’s official message board is forum.celo.org. The Reddit community for Celo is https://reddit.com/r/celohq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Celo’s official Twitter account is @celoorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Celo’s official website is celo.org.

Buying and Selling Celo

According to CryptoCompare, “The Celo Foundation is a non-profit organization based in the US that supports the growth and development of the open-source Celo Platform. Guided by the Celo community tenets, the Foundation contributes to education, technical research, environmental health, community engagement, and ecosystem outreach—activities that support and encourage an inclusive financial system that creates the conditions for prosperity for everyone.Celo's mission is to build a financial system that creates the conditions for prosperity for everyone.CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform.”

