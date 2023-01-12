Chain Price Hits $0.0117 on Top Exchanges (XCN)

Chain (XCN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 12th. Chain has a market capitalization of $251.02 million and $3.66 million worth of Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chain token can now be bought for about $0.0117 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Chain has traded down 3.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003283 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000293 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000364 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.36 or 0.00447579 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,746.71 or 0.31613387 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $191.32 or 0.01052476 BTC.

Chain Token Profile

Chain launched on October 31st, 2021. Chain’s total supply is 53,470,523,779 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,472,783,889 tokens. The official message board for Chain is blog.chain.com. Chain’s official Twitter account is @chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Chain’s official website is chain.com.

Buying and Selling Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “The Chain Protocol allows any network participant to define and issue assets by writing custom “issuance programs.” Once issued, units of an asset are controlled by “control programs.” These programs are expressed in a flexible and Turing-complete programming language that can be used to build sophisticated smart contracts.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

