Chellitcoin (CHLT) One Day Volume Hits $1.00

Chellitcoin (CHLT) traded up 8.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 12th. Chellitcoin has a market cap of $3.96 billion and approximately $1.00 worth of Chellitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Chellitcoin has traded 14.3% higher against the US dollar. One Chellitcoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0120 or 0.00000064 BTC on major exchanges.

Chellitcoin’s genesis date was July 25th, 2021. Chellitcoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Chellitcoin is chellitcoin.com. Chellitcoin’s official Twitter account is @chellitofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Chellit focuses on different businesses and integrates with different types of services. The main purpose of this is to introduce an easier payment solution based on blockchain.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chellitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chellitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chellitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

