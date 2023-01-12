China Nonferrous Gold (LON:CNG) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.07

China Nonferrous Gold Limited (LON:CNG – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3.07 ($0.04) and traded as low as GBX 2.60 ($0.03). China Nonferrous Gold shares last traded at GBX 2.95 ($0.04), with a volume of 3,831 shares traded.

China Nonferrous Gold Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £12.62 million and a P/E ratio of -13.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3.07 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,209.48, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

About China Nonferrous Gold

China Nonferrous Gold Limited engages in exploration, mine development, and mining activities in the Cayman Islands. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Pakrut gold project located in the southern Tien-Shan Fold belt, Tajikistan. The company was formerly known as Kryso Resources Corporation Limited and changed its name to China Nonferrous Gold Limited in October 2013.

