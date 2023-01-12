Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) Shares Up 3.9%

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF – Get Rating) shot up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.57 and last traded at $11.57. 400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PPRQF. Industrial Alliance Securities began coverage on shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$16.50 price target for the company. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Scotiabank raised shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Get Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Up 3.9 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.45.

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high-quality portfolio comprising 725 properties totaling 66.1 million square feet of gross leasable area. Choice Properties owns a portfolio comprised of retail properties predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants; industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets; and offers an impressive and substantial development pipeline.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.