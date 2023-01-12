Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) Hits New 52-Week High at $21.39

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CJEWYGet Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $21.39 and last traded at $21.32, with a volume of 246 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Macquarie lowered Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th.

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Trading Up 0.7 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.37.

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.2315 per share. This represents a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th.

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells jewelry products. The company offers gem-set, platinum and k-gold jewelry, and k-gold jewelry and products under the CHOW TAI FOOK, HEARTS ON FIRE, T MARK, ENZO, MONOLOGUE, and SOINLOVE brands. It also distributes watches of various brands.

