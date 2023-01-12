Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) Hits New 52-Week High at $21.39

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CJEWY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $21.39 and last traded at $21.32, with a volume of 246 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Macquarie lowered Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th.

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Trading Up 0.7 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.37.

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Cuts Dividend

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.2315 per share. This represents a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th.

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells jewelry products. The company offers gem-set, platinum and k-gold jewelry, and k-gold jewelry and products under the CHOW TAI FOOK, HEARTS ON FIRE, T MARK, ENZO, MONOLOGUE, and SOINLOVE brands. It also distributes watches of various brands.

