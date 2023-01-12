Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) Hits New 52-Week High at $21.39

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CJEWY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $21.39 and last traded at $21.32, with a volume of 246 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.17.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Macquarie lowered Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th.
Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Trading Up 0.7 %
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.37.
Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Cuts Dividend
Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Company Profile
Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells jewelry products. The company offers gem-set, platinum and k-gold jewelry, and k-gold jewelry and products under the CHOW TAI FOOK, HEARTS ON FIRE, T MARK, ENZO, MONOLOGUE, and SOINLOVE brands. It also distributes watches of various brands.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group (CJEWY)
- Sorrento Therapeutics, Scilex: 2 Hot Pharma Stocks On the Move
- Is The Great Alibaba Recovery About To Begin?
- KB Home, Another Reason To Shed Home Building Stocks
- Is Wendy’s Stock Uptrend Set To Continue?
- Altria Group Stock, Is Time is Running Out?
Receive News & Ratings for Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.