Chromia (CHR) Price Hits $0.13 on Top Exchanges

Chromia (CHR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. Chromia has a total market cap of $88.44 million and $13.43 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Chromia has traded up 14.5% against the dollar. One Chromia token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000683 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Chromia

Chromia’s genesis date was May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 690,499,228 tokens and its circulating supply is 686,549,902 tokens. The official website for Chromia is chromia.com. Chromia’s official message board is blog.chromia.com. Chromia’s official Twitter account is @chromia and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Chromia is https://reddit.com/r/teamchromia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Chromia Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Chromia (by ChromaWay) is a new blockchain platform for decentralized applications, conceived in response to the shortcomings of existing platforms and designed to enable a new generation of dapps to scale beyond what is currently possible.Chromia is both a blockchain and a relational database. This means that decentralized applications (dapps) can be written in a way that is familiar to developers all over the world, whether they work on large enterprise applications, games, or smaller projects.Chroma (CHR) is the native token designed to empower the Chromia platform and foster a mutually beneficial relationship between developers, users, and investors. One billion CHR tokens were created upon launch of the Chromia system. That constitutes the token supply limit, which means that no tokens will be created in the future.The CHR token’s main purposes: – Act as platform currency – Ecosystem staking – Payment of hosting fees – System-“

