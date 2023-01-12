Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Sees Large Volume Increase

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 104,217 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 4,161,667 shares.The stock last traded at $10.03 and had previously closed at $9.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Cinemark from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $25.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Cinemark from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Cinemark from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on Cinemark from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.56.

Cinemark Trading Up 6.0 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -7.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.49.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cinemark

Cinemark ( NYSE:CNK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.01. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 6.59% and a negative return on equity of 27.93%. The business had revenue of $650.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Enrique Senior sold 35,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total transaction of $437,123.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,214.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cinemark

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNK. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cinemark by 32.2% during the third quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 21,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 5,207 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the third quarter worth $434,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Cinemark by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 110,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after buying an additional 5,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 926,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,223,000 after buying an additional 31,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of June 30, 2022, it operated 522 theatres with 5,868 screens in the United States, and South and Central America. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Featured Articles

