Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Purchased by Trust Co. of Virginia VA

Trust Co. of Virginia VA increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 268,332 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,341 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises 1.4% of Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $10,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. United Bank purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $645,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 32.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,243,073 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $236,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,607 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 13.1% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,540 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 21.5% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 11,763 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 8.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,429,518 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $135,470,000 after purchasing an additional 182,857 shares in the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CSCO. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays downgraded Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Cowen raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cisco Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.84.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total value of $31,900.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 276,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,851,577.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, COO Maria Martinez sold 3,201 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.81, for a total value of $153,039.81. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 452,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,622,263.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total value of $31,900.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 276,589 shares in the company, valued at $13,851,577.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 243,098 shares of company stock valued at $11,939,277. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $49.21 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.49 and its 200 day moving average is $45.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.60 and a 1 year high of $62.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.99.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The company had revenue of $13.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.87%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

