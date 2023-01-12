Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Purchased by West Coast Financial LLC

West Coast Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 972.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,877 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,817 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,464,000. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 176.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 27,547 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 17,590 shares during the last quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 5,278 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.3% in the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 491,646 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $19,666,000 after acquiring an additional 15,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nadler Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Cisco Systems by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,004 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 115,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total transaction of $5,635,819.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 827,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,260,398.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $31,900.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 276,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,851,577.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 115,868 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total transaction of $5,635,819.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 827,722 shares in the company, valued at $40,260,398.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 243,098 shares of company stock worth $11,939,277. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

CSCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.84.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $49.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,170,589. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.60 and a 52 week high of $62.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $202.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.99.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.87%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

