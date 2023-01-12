Citigroup (C) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data on Friday, January 13th.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $18.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.28 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 17.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Citigroup to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Price Performance

C opened at $48.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $94.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.56. Citigroup has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $69.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.39.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citigroup

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 27.95%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 82.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in Citigroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 121.3% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on C shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $54.00 target price on Citigroup in a report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $49.00 to $49.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler began coverage on Citigroup in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Citigroup from $52.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.32.

About Citigroup

(Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.