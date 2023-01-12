Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) Shares Gap Down to $18.60

Shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $18.60, but opened at $18.18. Clearwater Analytics shares last traded at $18.19, with a volume of 300 shares.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CWAN. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Clearwater Analytics from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Oppenheimer lowered Clearwater Analytics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised Clearwater Analytics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.71.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of -900.50, a P/E/G ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 10.50 and a quick ratio of 10.50.

In other news, insider Alphonse Valbrune sold 29,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total value of $542,676.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider Alphonse Valbrune sold 29,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total value of $542,676.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Gayatri Raman sold 13,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, January 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total value of $240,510.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,169 shares in the company, valued at $259,859.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 500,304 shares of company stock worth $8,941,244 in the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 35.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 17.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 2.5% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 8.3% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.07% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities. The company offers investment accounting and reporting, performance measurement, compliance monitoring, and risk analytics solutions.

