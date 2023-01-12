Comparing Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) and LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH)

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM – Get Rating) and LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Beam Global and LightPath Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Beam Global alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beam Global -78.95% -42.77% -33.52% LightPath Technologies -12.69% -14.14% -8.48%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Beam Global and LightPath Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beam Global 0 0 3 0 3.00 LightPath Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

Risk & Volatility

Beam Global currently has a consensus price target of $26.60, indicating a potential upside of 52.26%. LightPath Technologies has a consensus price target of $2.85, indicating a potential upside of 97.92%. Given LightPath Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe LightPath Technologies is more favorable than Beam Global.

Beam Global has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LightPath Technologies has a beta of 1.65, meaning that its stock price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

20.8% of Beam Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.3% of LightPath Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Beam Global shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.1% of LightPath Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Beam Global and LightPath Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beam Global $9.00 million 19.60 -$6.60 million ($1.41) -12.39 LightPath Technologies $35.56 million 1.10 -$3.54 million ($0.16) -9.00

LightPath Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Beam Global. Beam Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LightPath Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

LightPath Technologies beats Beam Global on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Beam Global

(Get Rating)

Beam Global, a cleantech company, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and sells renewably energized products for electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, outdoor media and branding, and energy security products. The company's product portfolio include EV ARC (electric vehicle autonomous renewable charger), an infrastructure product that uses integrated solar power and battery storage to provide a source of power for factory installed electric vehicle charging stations; Solar Tree DCFC, an off-grid, renewably energized, and single-column mounted smart generation and energy storage system to provide a 50kW DC fast charge to one or more electric vehicles or larger vehicles; and EV ARC DCFC, a DC fast charging system for charging EVs. It is also developing EV-Standard, a lamp standard, EV charging, and emergency power product that uses an existing streetlamp's foundation and a combination of solar, wind, grid connection, and onboard energy storage to provide curbside charging; and UAV ARC, an off-grid and renewably energized product and network used to charge aerial drone (UAV) fleets. The company was formerly known as Envision Solar International, Inc. and changed its name to Beam Global in September 2020. Beam Global was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About LightPath Technologies

(Get Rating)

LightPath Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light; and infrared products, including catalog and custom infrared optics. Its products are used in defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other industries. The company sells its products directly to customers in North America, Europe, and Asia, as well as through catalog and distribution channels in the United States and internationally. LightPath Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.